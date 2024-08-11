This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: Summer Nights at the Paris Olympics
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 11, 2024 at 11:42AM
It's Los Angeles' turn for the torch. Mayor Karen Bass accepted the Olympic flag at the Paris closing ceremony Sunday, before handing it off to a key representative of LA's local business — Tom Cruise — who in a pre-recorded trek via motorcycle, plane and parachute kicked off the countdown to 2028.