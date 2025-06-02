This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: South Korea Election
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
June 2, 2025 at 1:10PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Eight people calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza were injured at an outdoor mall in Boulder, Colorado, by a man who police say used a makeshift flamethrower and hurled an incendiary device into a crowd. The FBI immediately described the violence as a ''targeted terror attack.''