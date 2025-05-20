This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: South Korea Election
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
May 20, 2025 at 8:16AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Strikes on Gaza kill at least 60 people, local officials say as criticism against Israel mounts
Israeli strikes pounded Gaza overnight and into Tuesday, hitting a family home and a school-turned-shelter, and killing at least 60 people, Palestinian health officials said, as Israel pressed its war against Hamas despite mounting international condemnation.