PHOTO COLLECTION: Sexual Misconduct Diddy
The Associated Press
May 12, 2025 at 1:51PM
Federal prosecutors will begin trying to prove Monday that Sean ''Diddy'' Combs turned his hip-hop conglomerate into a racketeering enterprise that forced women to satisfy his sexual desires for two decades. Testimony in Combs' New York trial could begin as soon as the afternoon, after a final phase of jury selection and opening statements from the lawyers.