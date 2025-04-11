This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: Russia US Prisoner Exchange
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
April 11, 2025 at 4:08AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
NYC sightseeing helicopter plunges into river, killing 6, including family of Spanish tourists
A New York City sightseeing helicopter broke apart in midair Thursday and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River, killing the pilot and a family of five Spanish tourists in the latest U.S. aviation disaster, officials said.