Nation

PHOTO COLLECTION: Romania Election

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

The Associated Press
May 11, 2025 at 10:11PM

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

World

Trump envoy confirms that Hamas has agreed to release the last living US hostage in Gaza

Hamas said Sunday that the last living American hostage in Gaza, Edan Alexander, will be released as part of efforts to establish a ceasefire, reopen crossings into the Israeli-blockaded territory and resume the delivery of aid. Two Hamas officials told The Associated Press they expect the release in the next 48 hours.

Business

Qatar says no final decision made on gifting Trump a jet to use as Air Force One

card image

Nation

First group of 49 white South Africans leaves for the US after Trump offered them refugee status