Nation

PHOTO COLLECTION: Pope Francis Visits East Timor

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 11, 2024 at 4:17AM

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Francine weakens moving inland from the Gulf Coast after hurricane winds cause power outages

Francine weakened Thursday after striking Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses, sent storm surge rushing into coastal communities and raised flood fears in New Orleans and beyond as drenching rains spread over the northern Gulf Coast.

Business

Billionaire steps out of SpaceX capsule for first private spacewalk hundreds of miles above Earth

World

As war rages in Gaza, Israel's crackdown on West Bank insurgency is killing Palestinian youths