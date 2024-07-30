This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Olympic opening ceremony DJ filing legal complaints for online abuse over 'Last Supper' tableau
A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony — including angry comments from Donald Trump — took a legal turn Tuesday, with a DJ who performed at the show saying her lawyer is filing complaints over a torrent of threats and other abuse that the LGBTQ+ icon has suffered online in the ceremony's wake.
Sports
PHOTO COLLECTION: Paris Olympics Hot Weather
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Sports
Coco Gauff loses an argument with the chair umpire and a match to Donna Vekic at the Paris Olympics
The scene felt all too familiar to Coco Gauff. An officiating decision she was sure was wrong. A chair umpire who wouldn't listen. Tears streaming down her cheeks. And, most disappointing of all, a loss, this time at the Paris Olympics.
Sports
Canada on track for Olympic knockout stage with win over Australia, Spain beats Greece
RJ Barrett had 24 points and seven rebounds and Canada stayed unbeaten in group play at the Paris Olympics with a 93-83 victory over Australia on Tuesday.
World
US authors make up almost half the 13 semifinalists for the Booker Prize for fiction
Six American writers including Rachel Kushner, Percival Everett and Tommy Orange are among 13 semifinalists announced Tuesday for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction.