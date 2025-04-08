This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: Mia Love Memorial
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 3:12AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Florida wins its third national title and denies Houston its first, rallying for 65-63 victory
Florida and Walter Clayton Jr. somehow overcame Houston's spirit-crushing defense Monday night to will out a 65-63 victory in an NCAA title-game thriller not decided until Clayton's own D stopped the Cougars from taking a game-winning shot at the buzzer.