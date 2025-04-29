This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: Harvey Weinstein Retrial
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 3:56PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Police say driver likely did not target after-school camp in crash that killed 3 kids and 1 teen
Three young children and a teenager were killed when a car barreled through a building used for an after-school camp in central Illinois, but authorities said Tuesday that the crash that sent six other children to the hospital was likely not a targeted attack.