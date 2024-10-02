This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024, Trump Back to Bulter
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 2, 2024 at 4:38PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Nation
Trump returns to site of Pennsylvania assassination attempt for huge rally with Vance and Musk
Former President Donald Trump plans to return Saturday to the site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July, setting aside what are now near-constant worries for his physical safety in order to fulfill a promise — ''really an obligation,'' he said recently — to the people of Butler, Pennsylvania.