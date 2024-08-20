Nation

PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Tim Walz

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 20, 2024 at 7:19PM

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Tim Walz and Bill Clinton will speak at the Democratic National Convention's third day

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton will headline the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party's choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.

Nation

Babysitter set to accept deal for the 2019 death of a man she allegedly injured as a baby in 1984

Nation

Ford to shift electric vehicle strategy by building new lower-cost pickups and a commercial van

card image