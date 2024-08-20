This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Tim Walz
August 20, 2024 at 7:19PM
about the writer
Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton will headline the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party's choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.