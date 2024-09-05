Nation

PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Harris Supporters

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 5, 2024 at 5:33AM

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Netanyahu gives a starkly different take on Biden administration's hopes for a Gaza deal

The Biden administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were sharply at odds Thursday over prospects of reaching a deal for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release, with Netanyahu saying it was ''exactly inaccurate'' that a breakthrough was close.

Nation

Navy secretary breaks law with political statements about presidential race, watchdog says

Nation

FBI searches the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City's mayor