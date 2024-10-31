Nation

PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Harris Presidential Candidate

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 31, 2024 at 7:42PM

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Business

Prison work assignments used to lure and rape female inmates. Guards sometimes walk free

It was after midnight when she crept down the narrow, dimly lit stairs carrying a bag of dirty laundry. She crossed under a patchwork of pipes and ducts to the far back corner of the basement, as she had done many times before. That, she said, is where correctional officer James Widen was waiting for her.

Business

Takeaways from The Associated Press investigation into sexual abuse of incarcerated women

Nation

Arizona enlists county employees to help tackle a surge of 2-page early ballots