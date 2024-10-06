This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, October 5
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
October 6, 2024 at 12:30AM
Photos: A visual look at Trump's return to Pennsylvania for a rally at site of assassination attempt
Thousands of supporters returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to rally around Donald Trump at the same site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July.