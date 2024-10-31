Nation

PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, October 31

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 31, 2024 at 11:17PM

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Arizona enlists county employees to help tackle a surge of 2-page early ballots

Employees for Arizona's most populous county are taking on extra shifts to help election workers with an around-the-clock operation to process early ballots that are an unusually long two pages.

Business

Prison work assignments used to lure and rape female inmates. Guards sometimes walk free

Nation

Harris tries to turn Gaza protests into a way to energize the crowds at her rallies