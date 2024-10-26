Nation

PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, October 26

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 26, 2024 at 11:19PM

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Elections

'Take our lives seriously,' Michelle Obama pleads as she rallies for Kamala Harris in Michigan

card image

Michelle Obama challenged men to support Kamala Harris ' bid to be America's first female president, warning at a rally in Michigan on Saturday that women's lives would be at risk if Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Nation

PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, October 26

Nation

Middle East latest: Iran's president responds following Israeli airstrikes on military sites