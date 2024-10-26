This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, October 25
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 26, 2024 at 3:19AM
The Associated Press
Kamala Harris and Beyoncé ignited a Houston rally with a double-barreled argument against Donald Trump on Friday, with the superstar telling the Democratic nominee's biggest crowd ever that it was ''time to sing a new song'' as Harris warned that her GOP opponent was dead set on further eroding women's rights.