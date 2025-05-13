This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: Cannes Photo Calls Day One
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 1:30PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The R&B singer Cassie could testify as soon as Tuesday in Sean ''Diddy'' Combs' sex trafficking trial, as the Bad Boy Records founder faces charges that he orchestrated a deviant empire of exploitation that forced women into drugged-up sex parties called ''freak-offs.''