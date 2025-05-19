This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: Best of the Cannes Film Festival
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
May 19, 2025 at 5:43AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump hopes for ceasefire progress in Russia-Ukraine war in Monday calls with Putin and Zelenskyy
President Donald Trump is hoping separate phone calls Monday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make progress toward a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.