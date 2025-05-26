This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: Best of BottleRock Napa Valley
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
May 26, 2025 at 4:57AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Israeli strikes killed at least 40 people in the Gaza Strip on Monday, including 25 in a school-turned-shelter that was struck as people slept, igniting their belongings, according to local health officials. The military said it targeted militants operating from the school.