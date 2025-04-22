This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: Argentina reacts to Pope Francis' death
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
April 22, 2025 at 9:01PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Musk says he'll dedicate more time to Tesla starting in May as company sees big drop in Q1 profit
Elon Musk says he'll dedicate more time to Tesla starting in May after the company reported a big drop in first-quarter profit. The company has faced angry protests over Musk's leadership of a federal government jobs-cutting group that has divided the country.