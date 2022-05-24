Phoenix Mercury (2-4, 2-4 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (2-5, 0-3 Western Conference)
Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Sparks play the Phoenix Mercury.
Los Angeles finished 2-13 in Western Conference action and 8-8 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sparks gave up 77.1 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.
Phoenix went 19-13 overall last season while going 6-9 in Western Conference games. The Mercury averaged 19.7 assists per game on 29.5 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.
Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
