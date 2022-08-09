Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Lynx (13-20, 7-9 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (13-19, 6-10 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Minnesota looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Mercury are 6-10 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is seventh in the WNBA giving up 82.2 points per game while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Lynx have gone 7-9 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lynx won 118-107 in the last meeting on July 13. Aerial Powers led the Lynx with 35 points, and Sophie Cunningham led the Mercury with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Diggins-Smith is averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Cunningham is averaging 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Jessica Shepard is averaging 8.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Lynx: 5-5, averaging 84.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Diana Taurasi: out for season (quad), Kia Nurse: out (knee).

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.