Minnesota Lynx (3-13, 1-6 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (6-10, 3-6 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Tina Charles scored 27 points in the Phoenix Mercury's 93-88 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Mercury are 3-6 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lynx are 1-6 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 1-9 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Diggins-Smith is averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mercury. Charles is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Jessica Shepard is averaging 9.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lynx. Aerial Powers is averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 82.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Lynx: 2-8, averaging 78.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa: out (hamstring), Moriah Jefferson: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.