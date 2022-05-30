Phoenix Mercury (2-6, 2-5 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-3, 3-0 Eastern Conference)
Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Sky face the Phoenix Mercury.
Chicago finished 16-16 overall with a 6-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sky averaged 21.8 assists per game on 30.8 made field goals last season.
Phoenix finished 12-4 on the road and 19-13 overall a season ago. The Mercury averaged 82.1 points per game last season, 35.7 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Sky: None listed.
Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
LEADING OFF: Kapler might return for anthem on Memorial Day
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
Sports
Tigers take on the Twins in first of 5-game series
Minnesota Twins (29-19, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (17-29, fourth in the AL Central)
Sports
Cubs play the Brewers in first of 4-game series
Milwaukee Brewers (30-18, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (19-27, third in the NL Central)
Sports
After painful rebuild, Tigers still stuck in neutral
After an encouraging second half in 2021, the Detroit Tigers were significant spenders last offseason for the first time in a while. It hasn't yet worked out like they hoped.
Sports
Russians star in NHL playoffs as nation wages war in Ukraine
A little more than a mile from the United Nations, where Russia's war in Ukraine is front and center, the crowd at Madison Square Garden chanted goaltender Igor Shesterkin's name in the final moments of a playoff victory.