Los Angeles Sparks (5-6, 3-3 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-8, 2-5 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Mercury square off against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Phoenix finished 19-13 overall and 6-9 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Mercury averaged 82.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.5 last season.

Los Angeles finished 12-20 overall last season while going 2-13 in Western Conference action. The Sparks averaged 18.9 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second chance points and 20.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

Sparks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.