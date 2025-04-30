Phoenix Mercury are heading into new era without Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury will open their first season in 21 years without Diana Taurasi. She's busy at home enjoying the first few months of retirement.
There's also no Brittney Griner for the first time since 2012. The game-changing center is now wearing an Atlanta Dream uniform.
Two of the greatest players of their generation are gone, sending the Mercury into an uncharted new era.
''I came here with a lot of new faces, a lot of hungry people,'' new Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas said Wednesday during the team's media day. ''It's just going to be fun to be part of an organization that's known for winning has multiple championships and, just overall, has been the top of this thing for a long time.''
The Mercury had a good run with Taurasi and Griner.
Taurasi staked her claim as one of the greatest players in women's basketball history since the Mercury selected her with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2004 WNBA draft. In the 20 years that followed, she racked up six Olympic gold medals, three league championships and numerous records before calling it a career earlier this year.
The 6-foot-9 Griner was a force during her 11-year stay in the desert, throwing down dunks and swatting shots like no other player while helping the Mercury win their most recent championship, in 2014. She opted to test free agency and signed a one-year contract with the Dream, hoping to set herself up for a bigger contract when the league's new collective bargaining deal is in place next year.
Those are two big holes to fill, but general manager Nick U'Ren already had the wheels in motion to start the Mercury's new era.