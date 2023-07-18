PHOENIX — Phoenix hits 19th straight day of at least 110 degrees F (43 C), breaking record for major U.S. cities.
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune