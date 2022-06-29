PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had successful surgery to repair his broken left thumb on Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said, but there is no timetable for his return.
Philadelphia remains hopeful the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.
"It went very well," Thomson said.
Thomson deferred all other questions about the surgery to Harper, who is expected to return to Philadelphia sometime this week to address the situation.
Harper was injured on Saturday night by a fastball from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell.
The 29-year-old Harper is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs.
___
