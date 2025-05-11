Philly Cricket Club's 14th hole shrunk to almost the size of a football field at taut 95 yards

FLOURTOWN, Pa. — With the tease of a possible ace on each tee shot, golf fan Jason Brown hunkered down early at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's 14th hole. This was no ordinary par-3, and Brown — like most of the fans who crowded the area — had to take a look at not only the shortest hole in the Truist Championship, it was the shortest par-3 for a regular PGA Tour event in decades.
Try a taut 95 yards.
Leave the driver and the power game in the bag. Heck, forget the rangefinder. Take aim instead on a hole shorter than a football field and let the birdies fly.
It was the rare hole that let the country club members and weekday warriors at the Wissahickon Course dream for a moment that, yes, they could play every bit as well as Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler or any other pro that took aim at the hole.
At the very least, fans considered how they would use the bag.
''I would just hit a three-quarter pitching wedge,'' the 54-year-old Brown said. ''If I hit a sand wedge off the tee, I'd probably take a chunk. Try to hit it a little long, maybe spin it down.''
The move is a nod to Philly Cricket's original St. Martins Course, built in 1895. Expanded to 18 holes in 1897, the course hosted the U.S. Open in 1907 and 1910.
At the U.S. Open in 2023, the 15th hole at Los Angeles Country Club played 81 yards in the third round.