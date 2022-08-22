Phillips-Medisize, a maker of drug delivery, medical device and diagnostic products, announced Monday it will close its facility in Medford, Wis., that employs 170 people.

Hudson-based Phillips-Medisize said it will close the Medford facility in phases through the end of 2023.

"Phillips-Medisize operates in changing markets that require us to continually evaluate global capacity and capabilities to ensure we remain competitive for the long-term," said Sally Hoffman, a spokeswoman for the company.

Companies in various industries have implemented layoffs in recent months amid concerns about the possibility of a recession and macroeconomic volatility.

In July, Phillips-Medisize laid off 99 employees from its St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson, citing a major scale back in production needs from one major customer.

A representative for e-cigarette maker Juul Labs confirmed earlier this month that it was the customer scaling back orders with the company. Phillips-Medisize produces some e-cigarette components for Juul.

The Medford facility does not make components for Juul and its closure is unrelated. A Juul spokesman said Monday there have been no changes to its production needs.

Phillips-Medisize currently employs about 2,300 workers across Wisconsin at locations in Hudson, Eau Claire, New Richmond, Menomonie and Phillips, where the company started in the 1960s.

Illinois-based electronics company Molex acquired Phillips-Medisize in 2017. Molex is owned by Koch Industries, the Kansas-based conglomerate.

"Phillips-Medisize has other locations in Wisconsin with job openings and these employees will be able to apply for roles at these sites as well as at other Molex and Koch locations," said Hoffman. "We will also offer a severance package and focused employee assistance over the coming months."