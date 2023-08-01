MIAMI — Taijuan Walker threw 6 2/3 solid innings and became the first pitcher in the major leagues with 12 wins as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 in the opener of their four-game series Monday night.

Walker (12-4) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out four to win his eighth decision.

Alec Bohm doubled, singled and had two walks and an RBI for the Phillies (57-49), who moved a half game ahead of the Marlins for the third NL wild-card spot.

Miami's Luis Arraez had three singles and increased his major league-leading batting average to .381.

Bryson Stott hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly off Tanner Scott (4-4) with the bases loaded in the seventh that gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead. Scott allowed a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber and Bohm's double. Bryce Harper then grounded out to drawn-in third baseman Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto was intentionally walked before Stott lifted a drive to medium left that scored Schwarber.

Philadelphia padded the lead on Bohm's run-scoring single in the eighth.

Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman followed Walker and got the next four outs before Craig Kimbrel closed with a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

Jorge Soler ended a 12-game homerless drought with a two-run shot in the first that put Miami ahead 2-0. The 415-foot blast was Soler's 25th of the season and first since July 14.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera walked six in three-plus innings, prompting his removal after 76 pitches. Cabrera allowed two runs and two hits.

Steven Okert inherited two runners when he relieved Cabrera in the fourth and allowed Johan Rojas' game-tying two-run double.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins activated OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the injured list and optioned OF-INF Garrett Hampson to Triple-A Jacksonville. Chisholm started and doubled, walked and stole a base in his first game since July 2.

CRUCIAL STRETCH

The next three weeks could provide a telling sign if the Marlins can remain in wild-card contention. Beginning with Monday's series opener, the Marlins will have a stretch of 19 consecutive games against division leaders and wild-card contenders. After the Phillies' four-game set, Miami has series against Texas, Cincinnati, the New York Yankees, Houston and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: OF Nick Castellanos was given the game off. Castellanos is on an 8-for-65 skid and hitting .123 in 16 games since the All-Star break. ... LHP José Alvarado (left elbow inflammation) is scheduled to throw off the mound Tuesday.

Marlins: LHP Andrew Nardi (left triceps inflammation) had relief outings in consecutive days over the weekend at Triple-A Jacksonville before returning to Miami on Monday.

UP NEXT

LHP Ranger Suárez (7-5, 4.22) will start the second game of the series for the Phillies on Tuesday while the Marlins will go with RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 4.46).