Phillies sign manager Rob Thomson to 1-year extension after three straight trips to playoffs

''He's done a good job for us, been a very successful manager,'' Dombrowski said. ''There's been very few clubs in baseball that have made the postseason three years in a row. He has done that. We've been a very good club under his guidance. It's also one where I think stability in the manager's spot, I don't think going into the manager's last year is ever good situation to be in, if you can prevent that from happening. He deserves the extension in that regard.''