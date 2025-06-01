Sports

Phillies shake up bullpen, designate José Ruiz for assignment, recall Seth Johnson from Triple-A

The Philadelphia Phillies recalled right-handed reliever Seth Johnson on Sunday before their series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Associated Press
June 1, 2025 at 4:54PM

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies recalled right-handed reliever Seth Johnson on Sunday before their series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers.

To make room on the roster, reliever José Ruiz was designated for assignment.

Johnson, 26, is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 33 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, transitioning from the starting rotation to a relief role. He made one appearance for the Phillies last year, allowing nine earned runs in 2 1/3 innings on Sept. 8 against Miami.

Johnson was acquired by the Phillies from Baltimore on July 30, 2024, in a trade for Gregory Soto.

Ruiz had an 8.16 ERA in 14 1/3 innings this season, including allowing five runs in one inning of Saturday's 17-7 loss to the Brewers. The 30-year-old right-hander had a 5-1 record and 3.71 ERA in 52 appearances in 2024.

The move is part of a bigger restructuring of the Phillies' bullpen. Manager Rob Thomson announced that Taijuan Walker would move to the bullpen on a permanent basis. Mick Abel will take Walker's place in the starting rotation Thursday in Toronto.

Walker has made 10 appearances, including eight starts and two long relief appearances, with a 2-4 record and 3.53 ERA in 43 1/3 innings. Thomson will use Walker in one-inning roles.

The 32-year-old Walker has been primarily a starter throughout his 13-year career. He is in the third year of a $72 million, four-year contract.

''I think Tai's got a chance to make us a lot better coming out of the 'pen,'' Thomson said.

Abel made his major league debut on May 18, throwing six scoreless innings. The 23-year-old was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 amadeur draft.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

PSG holds victory parade in Paris with Champions League trophy after overnight violence

Triumphant after its historic Champions League victory, Paris Saint-Germain put on an open-top bus parade through Paris on Sunday for roaring fans, an outburst of joy overshadowed by the deaths of two people and some 200 injuries during overnight celebrations.

Sports

British rider Simon Yates wins elusive Giro d'Italia title

Sports

French Open: Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina and extends her bid for a 4th title in a row