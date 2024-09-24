Phillies know 1st NL East title since 2011 only small step toward World Series championship

No. 1 would be fun but No. 2 is almost as good. The Phillies are almost assured of one of those positions, with the magic number for a top-two seed and a bye at two games over Milwaukee. Thanks to two clutch Matt Strahm strikeouts of Shohei Ohtani, the Phillies own the tiebreaker over the Dodgers, and would earn home-field advantage throughout the NL Championship Series if both teams had the same record.