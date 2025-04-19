Phillies hold on after Miami's 6-run 9th to beat Marlins 11-10

PHILADELPHIA — Trea Turner had four hits, Bryson Stott and Johan Rojas each had three and the Philadelphia Phillies survived Miami's six-run ninth inning to beat the Marlins 11-10 on Saturday.
Philadelphia scored seven runs over the third and fourth inning to seemingly blow open the game and went on to outhit the Marlins 18-15 win for the fourth time in five games.
Dane Myers hit a three-run homer and Liam Hicks added a two-run shot, both off Jordan Romano as part of a six-run ninth for the Marlins. Romano, in the midst of a rough first season in Philly, was heavily booed as he trudged off the mound.
José Alvarado got the final out in the ninth for his fifth save.
The NL East champion Phillies pounded a Marlins staff sapped of real depth this early in the season. Cal Quantrill (1-2) gave up seven runs in 3 1/3 innings and Patrick Monteverde, in his big-league debut, allowed four runs over 3 2/3 innings.
The Phillies have gone 11 straight series at home without losing a series. The Phillies can complete a three-game sweep on Sunday.
Philadelphia won this one without hitting a home run — the Phillies have 20 this season.
They led 2-0 in the third when Max Kepler's shot to right appeared to be misplayed by Kyle Stowers and landed for a two-run double. Bryson Stott added a two-RBI double in the fourth and Turner had his second run-scoring hit in two innings for a 7-1 lead.