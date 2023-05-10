PHILADELPHIA — Edmundo Sosa scored on Bryce Harper's hard-hit grounder in the 10th inning after Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette's throwing error and the Philadelphia Phillies came back to defeat the Blue Jays 2-1 on Wednesday.

With Sosa on second base to start the 10th, Tim Mayza (1-1) struck out Bryson Stott before walking Trea Turner to put runners on first and second with one out. Harper lined a bouncer toward the mound and Mayza made a good play to snare it and fired to second base to set up an apparent double play. But Bichette's throw went wide of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Sosa just beat Guerrero's throw home while sliding headfirst into the plate.

The Blue Jays challenged plate umpire Chad Fairchild's safe call, but replays confirmed the call on the field.

''That's what this team does,'' Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. ''They're resilient and just keep fighting."

Craig Kimbrel (2-1) struck out two in a scoreless top of the 10th.

The Phillies, who have won three in a row, tied it in the ninth on J.T. Realmuto's RBI double.

Brandon Belt homered and starter Kevin Gausman struck out nine in six sharp innings for Toronto, which ended a nine-game road trip with a 3-6 mark after a four-game sweep at Boston and dropping both games in Philadelphia.

''We've been pretty good,'' Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. ''On the road, we weren't our best.''

Harper led off the ninth with a single to center off closer Jordan Romano and went to second on Nick Castellanos' infield single. Romano struck out Kyle Schwarber before Realmuto laced a double to the wall in left, scoring Harper to tie it. Left fielder Daulton Varsho misread the hit, taking a step toward the plate, and wasn't able to recover as the ball soared over his head.

''Can't say enough about this group,'' Phillies starter Zack Wheeler said. ''We stayed locked in.''

Gausman, Yimi Garcia and Eric Swanson kept Philadelphia off the scoreboard before the ninth.

Harper had two hits and Turner doubled for Philadelphia.

Gausman outdueled Wheeler in a matchup of 32-year-old former All-Stars and staff aces. The Blue Jays right-hander gave up just three hits while walking none. Schneider did not send him out to start the seventh after he threw 99 pitches.

Philadelphia threatened against Gausman in the first, but Gausman fanned Schwarber with two outs and runners on second and third. Turner's two-out double in the sixth was the only other hit off him.

''His stuff was good,'' Thomson said.

Gausman rebounded from his last outing, which he called ''unacceptable'' after surrendering eight runs on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings in an 11-5 loss to the Red Sox. He now has 33 strikeouts against just one walk in 2023.

The Blue Jays needed Gausman to be good against Wheeler, who struck out seven and walked one in seven innings. Belt's drive leading off the fifth was the only blemish for Wheeler. It was the second homer of the season for Belt, who launched a 1-1, 81-mph curveball into the seats in right field.

''Felt good,'' Wheeler said. ''Pitched like I was capable of, and the defense had my back.''

''CATCH''-STELLANOS!

Castellanos made a stellar, run-saving catch to end the sixth. With Bichette on second and two outs, Matt Chapman roped a hard-hit liner to right field, but Castellanos made a running, leaping catch just as he reached the chain-link wall.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Blue Jays have played the most games away from home of any team in baseball. Toronto is 12-13 on the road.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF George Springer (illness) was not in the lineup, but was available to pinch-hit as he did on Tuesday night.

Phillies: Left-handed reliever José Alvarado (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day IL. … LHP Ranger Suárez (left elbow inflammation) will make his first start of the season on Saturday at Colorado. … Right-handed reliever Andrew Bellatti (right triceps tendinitis) was activated from the IL.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Toronto has Thursday off before beginning a 10-game homestand Friday night against Atlanta. Chris Bassitt (4-2, 4.28) starts for the Blue Jays. The Braves haven't announced their starter.

Phillies: After an off day, the Phillies open a six-game road trip at Colorado on Friday night. RHP Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.97) starts for Philadelphia against Rockies LHP Austin Gomber (3-4, 6.75).

