Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado was suspended for 80 games on Sunday following a positive test for external testosterone under Major League Baseball's drug-testing program.
Alvarado, among the hardest-throwing relievers, became the second player suspended this year under the big league testing program after Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar.
Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the positive test was caused by a weight loss drug Alvarado took during the offseason. Dombrowski said Alvarado accepted the suspension and did not appeal.
''It's not something he did knowingly,'' Dombrowski said. ''I believe that, the way he talked to me.''
Barring rainouts that push games into later this season, Alvarado would be eligible to return on Aug. 19 against Seattle. Alvarado would lose $4.5 million, exactly half his $9 million salary this year, as part of a $22 million, three-year contract.
Because of the suspension, he would be ineligible for the postseason.
''We've got to move on,'' manager Rob Thomson said. ''It's too bad, but we've got to move on. We have really good pieces here that can pick up the slack.''
Phillies closing options include Jordan Romano and Orion Kerkering.