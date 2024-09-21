Phillies clinch 3rd straight playoff berth and close in on NL East title

''You look around and you see all the talent, you see all the guys, you see the front office, the moves they make and things like that, you look at it on paper at the beginning of the year, and this team should be in the playoffs,'' Bohm said. ''So it's good that we've stayed healthy throughout the year and done all the things we need to do to get to this point. Now it's just a matter of, keep going.''