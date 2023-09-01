MILWAUKEE — The Philadelphia Phillies have activated left-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez and outfielder Cristian Pache from the injured list.
Suárez has been dealing with a strained right hamstring and last pitched for the Phillies on Aug. 13. Pache, who had irritation in his right elbow, made his last appearance with the Phillies on July 9.
The 28-year-old Suárez is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA in 17 starts and has gone at least five innings in each of his last 15 outings. He is scheduled to start Sunday when the Phillies close a three-game series at Milwaukee.
Pache, 24, is hitting .327 with a .365 on-base percentage, two homers and eight RBIs in 32 games with the Phillies.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Colleges
St. Thomas football refuses to get complacent with early DI success
Heavily favored to win the Pioneer Football League again, the Tommies bolstered their nonconference schedule with South Dakota and Harvard.
Sports
Analysis: Conference realignment has mangled the college sports map, but to what benefit?
The Power Five has been whittled down to a Super Four in college sports.
Sports
Wozniacki's comeback to tennis and US Open rolls on with victory over American Brady
Caroline Wozniacki's comeback to tennis and the U.S. Open rolled on Friday with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over American Jennifer Brady, another player making a return to the game after a yearslong absence.
Business
Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son was killed in crash with Princess Diana, dies at 94
Mohamed Al Fayed, former owner of the famed Harrods department store in London whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, has died, his family said. He was 94.
Loons
Loons set up a homecoming for Medina native Caden Clark
Traded away from the Loons earlier in his career, Clark is coming back via transfer. He'll play in Denmark's first division and is expected to join the Loons in January.