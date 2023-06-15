PHOENIX — Bryson Stott hit his second homer in three games, Aaron Nola threw 6 2/3 effective innings and the Philadelphia Phillies moved over .500 for the first time in more than a month by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Thursday.

Last year's National League champions have won 10 of 12 and own a 34-33 record, jumping above .500 for the first time since May 13. They took three of four games from the NL West-leading Diamondbacks this week.

Nola (6-5) was terrific outside of a four-run third. The veteran right-hander gave up four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine.

Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 10th save despite three pitch-clock violations, including two to one batter.

Philadelphia was 25-32 on June 2 following a five-game losing streak, but its star-filled lineup has started to produce over the past few weeks. The Phillies scored 32 runs in four games against Arizona.

All nine starters had at least one hit Thursday, led by two each from Stott, Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm.

Stott led off the second by turning on a high fastball from Ryne Nelson that landed in the right-field seats for a solo homer — his second long ball of the series and seventh this season. Turner added an RBI infield single later in the inning.

Philadelphia pushed its advantage to 3-0 in the third on Bohm's RBI double.

The Diamondbacks responded with a four-run third, capped by Ketel Marte's three-run homer to right-center for a 4-3 lead. It was Marte's 10th homer of the season.

That advantage was short-lived. The Phillies jumped back on top 5-4 in the fourth on run-scoring hits from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

That ended the afternoon for Nelson (2-4), who was repeatedly hit hard, giving up five runs on 10 hits over four innings. The rookie right-hander walked two, struck out five, and now has a 5.30 ERA.

Jake McCarthy and Gabriel Moreno both had two hits for the D-backs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Marte started for the first time since Monday. He'd been dealing with lower back soreness.

UP NEXT

Phillies: A three-game series at Oakland starting Friday. RHP Taijuan Walker (6-3, 4.67 ERA) will pitch the first game against Athletics LHP JP Sears (1-3, 4.15).

Diamondbacks: Will host Cleveland for a three-game series beginning Friday. RHP Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.09 ERA) pitches the first game against Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie (0-1, 4.50).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports