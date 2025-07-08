Philippines summons China's ambassador after Beijing sanctions critical former senator

MANILA, Philippines — China's ambassador to Manila was summoned after Beijing imposed sanctions on a former Filipino senator who has been critical of China's aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea, Philippine officials said Tuesday.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last week that it was indefinitely prohibiting former Philippine senator Francis Tolentino from entering China and its territories of Hong Kong and Macao.
The ministry alluded to Tolentino as being among anti-China politicians who have resorted to ''malicious words and deeds'' that have harmed China's interests and undermined China-Philippines relations.
"The Chinese government is determined to defend its national sovereignty, security and development interests,'' the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Philippine officials said the barring of Tolentino was ''inconsistent with the norms of mutual respect.''
The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila summoned China's Ambassador Huang Xilian on Friday and conveyed to him its concern over China's sanctions.
"While the imposition of such sanctions falls within China's legal prerogative, the imposition of punitive measures against democratically elected officials for their official acts is inconsistent with the norms of mutual respect and dialogue that underpin relations between two equal sovereign states,'' Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro said in a statement.
"The department reminded the ambassador that, as a democracy, the Philippines values freedom of expression,'' Lazaro said, adding that elected officials have a responsibility to inquire into issues concerning national and public interests.