Philippines signs military pact with New Zealand to widen alliances while facing an assertive China

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines signed a military pact with New Zealand Wednesday, allowing their forces to hold joint exercises as Manila continues to build security alliances as it faces an increasingly aggressive China in the disputed South China Sea.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed the ceremony in Manila, where Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr and and his New Zealand counterpart, Judith Collins, inked the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement.
The treaty sets the legal framework to allow military engagements of both countries, including joint drills in each other's territory and other cooperative activities. It has been approved by New Zealand officials, but still needs to be ratified by the Philippine Senate for it to take effect.
China has frowned on the security alliances being pursued by the Philippines, one of the staunchest allies of the United States in Asia, under Marcos.
When the Philippines signed a similar agreement with Japan in July, China's Foreign Ministry said the region did not need ''military blocs, let alone small groupings that instigate bloc confrontations or a new Cold War."
Philippine officials said then that China has no business meddling with their domestic affairs.
"These partnerships have become very important in the face of all that is happening,'' Marcos said during Wednesday's ceremony.
Ahead of the signing, Collins said in a statement that ''we are committed to reinvigorating our security relationships, to playing our part and working with regional partners such as the Philippines to uphold the international rules-based order."