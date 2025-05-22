Philippines condemns Chinese coast guard's use of water cannon on a research vessel

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials on Thursday condemned the Chinese coast guard, which it said used a powerful water cannon to target one of two Philippine fishing boats conducting marine research in the disputed South China Sea.
The Bureau of Fisheries in Manila said the incident, which took place on Wednesday near one of three sandbars called Sandy Cay, caused damage to one of the fishing vessels and endangered its crew members.
The Chinese coast guard's ''aggressive interference'' happened as the two Philippine vessels were conducting "routine marine scientific research'' in the barren white sandbars that lie between the Philippine-occupied Thitu island and a Chinese-built island base called Subi Reef, according to the Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Fisheries in Manila.
Officials said a Filipino scientific team were in Sandy Cay to collect sand samples from the sandbars.
A larger Chinese coast guard ship ''water cannoned and sideswiped" one of the vessels twice, "resulting in some damage to the latter's port bow and smokestack and putting at risk lives of its civilian personnel onboard,'' the Philippine officials said.
They said the incident "occurred within the territorial sea of the Philippines'' off Thitu island, which Filipinos call Pagasa, Tagalog for hope.
China's coast guard blamed the Philippines for the collision, saying the vessels entered the waters illegally without China's permission and landed personnel on Sandy Cay, it said, using the Chinese name Tiexian Reef for the sandbars.
It said the vessels ignored warnings from the Chinese side and came dangerously close to the Chinese ship, which it said was conducting normal law enforcement operations.