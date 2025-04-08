World

Philippine volcano spews ash plume into the sky, prompting school closures

A restive Philippine volcano briefly erupted Tuesday on a central island, sending a 4-kilometer (2.4-mile) plume of ash and debris into the sky and forcing authorities to suspend school classes in four villages due to ashfall, officials said.

The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 2:06AM

MANILA, Philippines — A restive Philippine volcano briefly erupted Tuesday on a central island, sending a 4-kilometer (2.4-mile) plume of ash and debris into the sky and forcing authorities to suspend school classes in four villages due to ashfall, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from Mount Kanlaon's latest eruption after dawn that lasted more than an hour and scattered ash in at least four farming villages southwest of the volcano on Negros island, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Kanlaon last erupted in December, prompting the evacuation of thousands of villagers, many of whom remained in emergency shelters on Tuesday as the volcano continued showing signs of restiveness, the Office of Civil Defense said.

Philippine chief volcanologist Teresito Bacolcol told The Associated Press there were no other key signs of restiveness, like a spike in volcanic earthquakes, that would prompt the alert on Kanlaon to be raised from the current level 3, which means a ''high level of volcanic unrest." The highest alert, level 5, means a ''hazardous eruption is in progress.''

''The possibility of a bigger eruption is always there,'' Bacolcol said, urging people to remain vigilant and stay away from a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) danger zone around Kanlaon.

The 2,435-meter (7,988-foot) volcano is one of the country's 24 most active volcanoes. In 1996, three hikers were killed near the peak and several others were later rescued when Kanlaon erupted without warning, officials said then.

The Philippines is located in the so-called Pacific ''Ring of Fire,'' a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The archipelago is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms a year, making it one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Business

China says it will 'fight to the end' after Trump threatens to impose still more tariffs

China said Tuesday it would ''fight to the end'' and take countermeasures against the United States to safeguard its own interests after President Donald Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports.

World

Philippine volcano spews ash plume into the sky, prompting school closures

World

What to know about tensions between Iran and the US before their talks this weekend