Wires

Philippine police file criminal complaints against VP Sara Duterte and her security aides separate from threats case

Philippine police file criminal complaints against VP Sara Duterte and her security aides separate from threats case.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 27, 2024 at 6:35AM

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police file criminal complaints against VP Sara Duterte and her security aides separate from threats case.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

International Criminal Court prosecutor requests arrest warrant for head of Myanmar's military regime

International Criminal Court prosecutor requests arrest warrant for head of Myanmar's military regime.

Wires

Philippine police file criminal complaints against VP Sara Duterte and her security aides separate from threats case

Wires

Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $182 million, five-year contract, AP source says

card image