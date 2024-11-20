Philadelphia's mass transit system averts a strike by reaching a deal with its largest workers union

If approved by SEPTA's board, riders would pay the increase on top of a proposed interim average fare increase of 7.5% the panel is due to consider later this month. If passed, it would take effect Dec. 1. If both increases take effect, the single fare cost of riding the city bus and subway would go from $2 to $2.90. SEPTA key fares, where riders get discounts for using a prepaid card to pay fares that now range from $3.75 to $6.50, depending on the zone they use, would range from $5 to $8.75 on Jan. 1.