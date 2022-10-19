Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The 76ers averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.

Milwaukee finished 51-31 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Bucks shot 46.8% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.