Philadelphia mass transit users face fare hikes of more than 20% and possible service cuts

If approved by SEPTA's board, riders would pay the increase on top of a proposed separate interim average fare increase of 7.5% that the panel is due to consider later this month. If that is passed, it would take effect Dec. 1. If both increases take effect, the single fare cost of riding the city bus and subway would go from $2 to $2.90. SEPTA key fares for rail riders, which now range from $3.75 to $6.50, depending on the zone riders use, would range from $5 to $8.75 on Jan. 1.